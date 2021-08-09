Logo
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENDOTA, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021

MENDOTA, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million ($1.44 per share), compared to $5.1 million ($2.08 per share) during the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of 18%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2021, and 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 43%, compared to $17.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year record level. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $15.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 16%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.

Total loans declined $34.0 million, or 3%, to $1.02 billion from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2020. There were $30.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans included in loan balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $51.6 million the prior year quarter end, a decrease of $20.7 million. Non-agricultural business loan demand continues to be weak due to the pandemic and supply chain impacts, while portfolio mortgage and home equity loan balances were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low rates. Offsetting some of the decline was an increase in agricultural lending activity at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.43% as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.81% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for loan loss decreased $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1,500,000 in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 and represented 1.56% of gross loans compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2020.

Deposits increased $94.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. The investment portfolio rose $28.5 million or 29% year over year and totaled $127 million at June 30, 2021 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, up from 8.51% last year.

On June 8, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from a record quarter a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year. Mortgage activity continues to positively contribute to earnings. Total mortgage production this year totaled $436 million, up from $390 million in 2020, but $83 million less in the second quarter only. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to monitor the pandemic impact. As staffing shortages improve and supply chains normalize, we expect overall loan demand to return to more normal levels allowing us to put excess liquidity back to work."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in

Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30th

(000s omitted, except share data)










2021


2020







Interest Income



$ 12,367


$ 11,967

Interest Expense



1,733


2,934

Net Interest Income



10,634


9,033

Provision for Loan Losses



450


1,500

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


10,184


7,533







Other Income



9,739


17,069

FDIC Assessments



60


99

Other Expenses



15,027


17,788

Income Before Income Taxes



4,836


6,715







Applicable Income Taxes



1,264


1,934

Security Gains (Losses)



-


355

Net Income (Loss)



$ 3,572


$ 5,136







Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.44


$ 2.08

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,482,675


2,467,374


TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


6/30/2021


6/30/2020

Cash and Due from Banks


$ 140,677


$ 38,742

Federal Funds Sold


26,179


9,721

Investment Securities


127,108


98,609

Loans and Leases


1,016,719


1,050,726

Less: Reserve for Loan Losses


(15,837)


(14,649)

Loans, Net


1,000,882


1,036,077

Bank Premises & Equipment


27,323


26,861

Intangibles


8,392


8,390

Other Real Estate Owned


2,968


2,621

Accrued Interest Receivable


4,821


6,567

Other Assets


34,254


31,437






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,372,604


$ 1,259,025






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


170,055


158,375

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


388,595


313,309

Savings Deposits


270,274


202,459

Time Deposits


351,637


411,520

Total Deposits


1,180,561


1,085,663

Repurchase Agreements


17,816


15,094

Fed Funds Purchased


0


0

FHLB and Other Borrowings


5,000


4,001

Interest Payable


240


240

Subordinated Debt


15,723


15,670

Total Repos & Borrowings


38,779


35,005

Other Liabilities


20,011


21,749

Dividends Payable


382


379

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 1,239,733


$ 1,142,796






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,485


2,467

Surplus


25,871


25,232

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


101,770


84,944

FASB 115 Adjustment


2,745


3,586

TOTAL CAPITAL


132,871


116,229






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$ 1,372,604


$ 1,259,025

Book Value Per Share


$ 53.52


$ 47.11

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$ 50.14


$ 43.71

Bid Price


$ 45.60


$ 33.75

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,482,675


2,467,374

favicon.png?sn=CG69554&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301351429.html

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG69554&Transmission_Id=202108091548PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG69554&DateId=20210809
