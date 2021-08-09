Jeff Auxier Comments on Philip Morris

Philip Morris International, Inc. ( PM, Financial)

Philip Morris is executing on their transition towards more smoke-free products. The success of their heated tobacco product IQOS has led their smoke-free portfolio to account for nearly 30% of total revenues. Management expects that heat-not-burn products will account for about 40% of total revenue by 2023. Volumes for their IQOS device are growing in the double-digit percentages every quarter. Philip Morris is targeting a compound annual growth rate for EPS of 9% from 2021 through 2023. The company maintains a strong dividend with a yield that has remained above 4% since 2018 and they have increased the payout for 12 consecutive years. It ranks as one of the top performing stocks in the market since 1926.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.