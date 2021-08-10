Logo
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Forgiveness of SBA PPP Loan

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that, on August 9, 2021, the Company received notice that the Small Business Administration had remitted funds to the lender of record to fully repay the principal amount of our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and accrued interest.

Accordingly, Unique Fabricating will recognize a gain of $6.1 million related to the forgiveness of the PPP loan in its financial results for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2021.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness ("NVH") management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning ("HVAC"), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's or the Company's industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements including statements relating to the Company's results for the third quarter of 2021 to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by this press release. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations about net sales, Consolidated EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular the Section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Unique Fabricating does not intend to update this information, unless required by law. Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this press release.

Investor Inquiries:
Rob Fink, FNK IR
(646) 809-0408
[email protected]

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659011/Unique-Fabricating-Inc-Announces-Forgiveness-of-SBA-PPP-Loan

img.ashx?id=659011

