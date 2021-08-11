Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec. John T Guthrie Sold $1.4 million of Shares
EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec. of Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Guthrie (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of SITE on 08/06/2021 at an average price of $189.42 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
For the complete insider trading history of SITE, click here.
