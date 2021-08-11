Logo
Hello Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5771017. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, September 3, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299


U.S. Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696


Passcode:

5771017


Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN71770&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-group-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-26-2021-301353026.html

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71770&Transmission_Id=202108110600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71770&DateId=20210811
