Membership Collective Group Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results August 26

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (“MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home - will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005791/en/

all_logos.jpg

MCG's global membership brand portfolio (Graphic: Business Wire)

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 08:30 EST.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial; UK +44 (0) 203 059 58 69 or US (760) 294-1674. A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com or via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 30 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

SOURCE STRING: Membership Collective Group (MCG)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005791r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005791/en/

