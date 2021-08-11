Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today reported results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as well as material events which occurred subsequent to quarter end. (All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)



Highlights

June 30, 2021 book value was $867.3 million or $57.60 per share compared with $857.8 million or $56.96 per share as at March 31, 2021

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $18.1 million or $1.21 per share

Subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest paid $0.5696 in dividends



Clairvest’s book value was $867.3 million or $57.60 per share as at June 30, 2021, compared with $857.8 million or $56.96 per share as at March 31, 2021. The increase in book value for the quarter was attributable to net income for the quarter of $18.1 million, or $1.21 per share net of $8.6 million or $0.5696 per share of dividends accrued as at June 30, 2021. The net income arose from valuation increases in a number of the investee companies, partially offset by declines in others.

“We are pleased with the progress of our portfolio companies as they continue to grow through acquisitions and through investments in new talent and resources,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest. “At the same time, our team is focused on domain research in our core and in new industries that we believe can generate unique investment opportunities. We understand the importance to prudently invest our capital and believe our patience and disciplined investment approach will continue to be rewarded.”

Subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest paid an annual ordinary dividend of $0.10 per share and a special dividend of $0.4696 per share, such that in aggregate, the dividends represent 1% of the March 31, 2021 book value. Both dividends were paid on July 23, 2021 to common shareholders of record as at July 2, 2021 and are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Summary of Financial Results – Unaudited Financial Results(1)







Quarter ended June 30 2021 2020 ($000’s, except per share amounts) $ $ Net investment gain 28,951 74,690 Net carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV (334) (7,885) Distributions, interest income, dividends and fees 7,300 11,142 Total expenses, excluding income taxes 11,750 6,287 Net income and comprehensive income 18,099 64,352 Basic and fully diluted net income per share 1.21 4.27





Financial Position



June 30 March 31, 2021 2021 ($000’s, except share information and per share amounts) $ $ Total assets 1,014,148 985,025 Total cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments 341,447 279,373 Carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 33,984 34,318 Corporate investments(1) 581,618 534,667 Total liabilities 146,819 127,218 Management participation from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 25,416 25,996 Book value(2) 867,329 857,807 Common shares outstanding 15,058,401 15,058,401 Book value per share(2) 57.60 56.96

(1) Includes carried interest of $91,124 (March 31: $88,343) and management participation of $62,543 (March 31: $60,346) from Clairvest Equity Partners V and VI, and $62,546 (March 31, 2021: $65,953) in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments held by Clairvest’s acquisition entities.

(2) Book value is a Non-IFRS measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities.

Clairvest’s first quarter fiscal 2022 financial statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Clairvest website at www.clairvest.com.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

