Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) President and CEO David S Chernow Sold $5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David S Chernow (insider trades) sold 139,550 shares of SEM on 08/09/2021 at an average price of $36.14 a share. The total sale was $5 million.
