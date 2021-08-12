Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Current Portfolio) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. As of 2021Q2, Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 24 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Also check out:
1. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Hughes Medical Institute keeps buying
For the details of Howard Hughes Medical Institute's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+hughes+medical+institute/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Howard Hughes Medical Institute
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,292,413 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio.
- Certara Inc (CERT) - 1,310,460 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio.
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 1,200,000 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 80,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
Howard Hughes Medical Institute initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
