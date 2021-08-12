Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc

New Purchases: PCT,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. As of 2021Q2, Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 24 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,292,413 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Certara Inc (CERT) - 1,310,460 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 1,200,000 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Toyota Motor Corp (TM) - 80,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.