Acres Manufacturing's Foundation™ Technology Enables Cashless Gaming at Penn National Casinos

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("AMC") today announced that the company's Foundation™ casino management system is enabling cashless gaming at Penn National Gaming, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: PENN) ("Penn National") new Hollywood Casino York in Pennsylvania, following previous installations at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Pennsylvania. Foundation™ will continue to be deployed at Penn National casinos pending regulatory approvals.

At Penn National, Foundation™ interfaces to Penn National's mychoice wallet, which is powered by Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi") digital CashClub Wallet,® to transfer funds from player accounts to the game of their choice. The solution works on slot machines and table games throughout the casino floor. In addition to cashless technology, AMC's Foundation™ provides a rich, real-time stream of player behavior data that is delivered through an open API that allows Penn National to understand and predict player behavior and preferences.

"We at Acres applaud Penn National's efforts to constantly improve the player experience," said John Acres, Founder of AMC. "Penn National's technical team very quickly harnessed the power of Foundation to deliver the best cashless gaming system in the industry and I expect that Penn will use Foundation to do even more for their players in the future."

"We are thankful for the hard work and collaboration with Acres and Everi in helping us deliver industry leading customer engagement technology," said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations at Penn National. "This partnership allows for our customers to safely and securely fund their favorite slots and table games cardless, cashless and contactless without the need to carry cash or go to an ATM."

About Acres Manufacturing Company

Acres Manufacturing Company (AMC) is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. AMC was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres Manufacturing Company and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 43 properties across 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contact:

Acres Manufacturing Marketing:

Mike Vautrin

702-283-0309

[email protected]

Acres Manufacturing Sales:

Tricia Lee

702-325-2787

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acres-manufacturings-foundation-technology-enables-cashless-gaming-at-penn-national-casinos-301354128.html

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing Company