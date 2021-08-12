Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced an update on the merger transaction process with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge").

As previously announced, on March 19, 2021, Support.com and Greenidge entered into an agreement providing for the acquisition of Support.com by Greenidge in a merger transaction. Support.com has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting"), to be held on September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT at the W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills, 930 Hilgard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, to approve the proposed merger. Notice of the Special Meeting and related proxy materials are being mailed to all holders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2021 (the "Record Date").

The consummation of the proposed merger requires approval at the Special Meeting by the affirmative vote of the holders of over 50% of the outstanding Support.com shares. Only stockholders who held Support.com shares as of the Record Date will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

Stockholders that owned shares as of the Record Date are encouraged to submit their votes as soon as possible to ensure that they are represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders should please note that if their shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, they must contact their bank or broker for information regarding how they may cast their votes.

Support.com stockholders can follow the link below to view the proxy statement for the matters to be voted upon at the Special Meeting: https://sec.report/Document/0001193125-21-241850/.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor, Harkins Kovler, LLC., toll free at +1 (800) 326-5997, toll at +1 (212) 468-5380, or by email at [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements relating to our plans to build an enterprise-ready leader in homesourcing™. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and information that involve a number of uncertainties and risks that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, our ability to retain and grow major programs, our ability to expand and diversify our customer base, our ability to maintain and grow revenue, any acquisitions we may make, including integrating acquired companies with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, our ability to manage our workforce, our ability to operate in markets that are subject to extensive regulations, our ability to control expenses and achieve desired margins, our ability to maintain or improve gross margin, our dependence on a small number of customers and partners, our ability to attract, train and retain talented employees, potential intellectual property, class action or other litigation, fluctuations in government laws and regulations, our ability to utilize and realize the value of our net operating loss carryforwards and how they could be substantially limited or permanently impaired, our ability to execute any cost reduction program, any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer warranty and/or indemnification claims, and our ability to manage the effects of any cost reduction plan on our workforce and other operations. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Participants in the Solicitation

Support.com and its directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Support.com's stockholders with respect to the proposed merger. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and descriptions of their interests in Support.com are included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger (as further described below) and are available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger.

Greenidge and its directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Support.com in connection with the proposed merger. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed merger is included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not and shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed merger. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Additional Information, Disclaimer and Where to Find More Information

In connection with the proposed merger, Greenidge has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which includes a definitive proxy statement of Support.com and a prospectus in connection with the proposed merger. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents are being mailed to shareholders of Support.com as of 5:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2021. Stockholders of Support.com and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and amendments thereto, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Support.com's solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the proposed merger, and other documents filed with the SEC by Greenidge and Support.com, because these documents will contain important information about Support.com, Greenidge, and the proposed merger. Stockholders are also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: Support.com, Inc., 1521 Concord Pike (US 202), Suite 301, Wilmington, DE 19803. These documents and Support.com's annual and other reports and proxy statements filed with the SEC can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

