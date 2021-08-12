Logo
Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Energy And Water Development ( EAWD): As the global water crisis intensifies, communities around the world are desperately searching for alternatives to groundwater for their residential and industrial water needs. The fast-developing city of Grünheide (Mark), just outside of Berlin, Germany, found the answer in the air around them.

Grünheide (Mark), an idyllic lakeside village just 20 miles east of Berlin’s city center, is seeing rapid commercial, residential, and industrial development. Tesla will soon complete construction of its European Gigafactory in the area. ECE, a real estate development firm, wants to invest 100 million euros in Grünheide (Mark) to build a “Greenwork park”, including offices, industry, warehouses, and a university. To help protect the community’s water resources and provide the water required to support this growth, city leaders started negotiations with Energy And Water Development Corporation (

EAWD, Financial) to build three large energy-supplied Atmospheric Water Generators (eAWG). These systems will supply up to 2.6 million gallons of water per day to the town.

eAWGs use solar panels to power ultra-efficient refrigeration technology that turns moisture in the air into water. This technology provides an unlimited source of clean, potable water that’s completely independent of groundwater. Because these eAWGs are solar powered, they don’t contribute to climate change which is exacerbating the water crisis.

Grünheide (Mark) mayor, Arne Christiani, said, “Working with EAWD, we are showing the world the future of water infrastructure. This will provide millions of liters of fresh, clean water for our citizens every day while protecting the lakes and rivers that make this area so special.”

EAWD plans to have the eAWGs online and supplying water to Grünheide (Mark) in the first half of 2022. According to EAWD COO, Irma Velazquez, MSc, “This project demonstrates how eAWGs can be an important part of the solution to water scarcity. I’m confident our technology will become more prevalent as climate change continues to put pressure on water resources around the world.”

About Energy And Water Development

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company officially established as well in Germany. The Company is focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For more information contact:

Harvey Briggs

Chief Communications Officer

Force Family Office

[email protected]office.com


Irma Velazquez, MSc

Chief Operations Officer

[email protected]

