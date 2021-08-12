Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q2 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q2 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated income applicable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $715,045 and $363,969, respectively, an increase of $351,076, or 96.5%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

willamette_valley_vineyards.jpg

Sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $8,949,951 and $5,568,654, respectively, an increase of $3,381,297, or 60.7%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This increase was caused by an increase in sales through distributors of $2,434,315 and an increase in direct sales of $946,982 in the current year three-month period over the prior year period. The increase in direct sales to consumers was primarily the result of retail sales increases in tasting room revenue, phone sales and wine club sales. The increase in revenue from sales through distributors was primarily attributed to higher chain sales and the timing of orders between the first and second quarters.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 31, 2021 and 2020 was $5,139,723 and $3,501,532, respectively, an increase of $1,638,191, or 46.8%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $3,602,129 and $2,555,958 respectively, an increase of $1,046,171, or 40.9%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1,077,551 and $620,421, respectively, an increase of $457,130, or 73.7%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Jim Bernau, Founder and CEO of the winery said, "The Company's performance continues to build on the sales growth of 2020. Our wine sales directly to wine enthusiasts and to our wholesalers' accounts has never been higher during this first six months of 2021. While labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have been challenging, we remain on course to open our new sparkling winery near Dundee and winery restaurants as planned. The construction of an additional 50,000 cases of fermentation capacity is on schedule and expected to be ready before what now appears to be one of Oregon's earliest harvests."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the second quarter, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policies of United States federal, state and local governments in response to such pandemic. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions. Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in the Company's other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports.

The following is the Company's Statement of Income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020:




Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020











SALES, NET

$ 8,949,951


$ 5,568,654


$ 14,715,289


$ 12,090,549

COST OF SALES

3,810,228


2,067,122


6,081,999


4,676,975











GROSS PROFIT

5,139,723


3,501,532


8,633,290


7,413,574











OPERATING EXPENSES









Sales and marketing

2,235,124


1,613,998


4,351,789


3,362,038


General and administrative

1,367,005


941,960


2,567,898


2,023,424



Total operating expenses

3,602,129


2,555,958


6,919,687


5,385,462











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

1,537,594


945,574


1,713,603


2,028,112











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest income

3,081


5,713


6,478


15,230


Interest expense

(97,499)


(105,133)


(197,075)


(210,875)


Other income (expense), net

40,679


5,800


129,813


100,802











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,483,855


851,954


1,652,819


1,933,269











INCOME TAX PROVISION

(406,304)


(231,533)


(452,583)


(525,766)











NET INCOME

1,077,551


620,421


1,200,236


1,407,503











Accrued preferred stock dividends

(362,506)


(256,452)


(722,142)


(512,904)











INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 715,045


$ 363,969


$ 478,094


$ 894,599











Earnings per common share after preferred dividends,









basic and diluted

$ 0.14


$ 0.07


$ 0.10


$ 0.18











Weighted-average number of









common shares outstanding

4,964,529


4,964,529


4,964,529


4,964,529

favicon.png?sn=AQ74371&sd=2021-08-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-posts-results-for-q2-2021-301354776.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ74371&Transmission_Id=202108121743PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ74371&DateId=20210812
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment