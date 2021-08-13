Gold Resource Corporation Reports Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Don David Gold Mine, Reinstitutes Stricter Protocols Regarding Transportation, Operations And the Frequency of Wellness Checks

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental priority of the Company's operations. With pandemic wellness protocols in place, the Company has mined continuously since the Mexican government allowed the Company's operations to reopen in May of 2020.

Like many other countries, the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has had a devastating impact on Mexico. In the last three weeks, the Don David Gold Mine has seen 77 cases confirmed with testing. Most of the people who have fallen ill are experiencing flu-like symptoms, but some were asymptomatic. To combat the virus, we have extended our screening protocols and medical assistance, where appropriate, to our local communities and to regions where our employees may travel on rotation. Currently 30% of our work force or 292 individuals are fully vaccinated, and we expect that another 200 will be vaccinated in the next week. Vaccination efforts are being led by local community government and current expectations are that all individuals in the local communities and in our workforce who wish to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by the end of September.

"We are grateful that the local communities of San José de Gracia and San Pedro Totolápam, and our employees are working together implementing COVID-19 safety protocols. Prevention is the best defense while vaccination for COVID-19 progresses in Mexico," said Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer of Gold Resource Corporation. "This is a troubling time with the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19. Reducing the risk of transmission and protecting the health and wellness of our workers and surrounding communities is our top priority. We have in place a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan to provide a safe work environment and to minimize the infection and transmission risk of COVID-19 to employees, contractors, and local communities."

While we have in place the more stringent transportation and workplace protocols, we will vary our mining and processing rates, as appropriate, while we continue our exploration drilling as normal. Accordingly, at this time we caution market participants that while we have not withdrawn our guidance for 2021, we expect that the safety protocols may constrain our operations until mid to late September. We will continue to monitor the situation, and should the need arise, we will report back to the market promptly.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward- looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limitedto, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC.

