OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Second Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the "Bank")

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank’s Board of Directors is pleased to report the continuation of growth in its client base, assets, revenues and earnings. Net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $444,000 as the Bank continues to be very successful raising core deposits and reducing higher cost time deposits. The Bank’s total assets increased by approximately $59 million to $294.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The loan portfolio increased $38.3 million to 190 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $152.4 million at year end December 31, 2020. Most dramatically, net earnings before income taxes increased during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, to $792,000 as compared to a loss of $655,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, reflecting a 221% improvement.

Chairman Moishe Gubin commented, “Growth in income continues to increase as planned; and total assets are now approaching $300 million. With a significant increase in the size and number of commercial bank accounts the Bank achieved non-interest income, due to wire and ACH fees, of $478,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.”

CEO Tim Terry commented, “The Bank is well received in our local area lending market and we have been successful in building a strong staff of lending production officers to support our growth. Additionally, strategic initiatives in servicing the banking needs of Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Owners Associations and Condominium Associations are now taking place.”

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued a total of 200 shares of preferred stock to a non-related party for a purchase price of $5,000,000 to further support the Bank’s increased lending activity to existing customers. The additional capital will enable the Bank’s ability to engage in lending and marketing its services to many new businesses with larger borrowing requirements as well as those seeking “Advanced Cash Management” services.

