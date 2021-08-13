Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) EVP, CFO Timothy W Gorman Bought $240,229 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Energizer Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy W Gorman (insider trades) bought 5,875 shares of ENR on 08/11/2021 at an average price of $40.89 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $240,229.
