North European Oil Royalty Trust Announces The Net Income For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

North European Oil Royalty Trust Announces The Net Income For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KEENE, N.H., Aug. 13, 2021

KEENE, N.H., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) reported the net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 which appears below compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Total royalty income includes any adjustments made by the operating companies based upon their corrected royalty calculations for prior periods as well as any Mobil sulfur royalties. As detailed in the July 31, 2021 distribution press release, total royalty income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This increase resulted from the combined effects of higher gas prices and higher average exchange rates under both the Mobil and OEG Royalty Agreements and higher gas sales under the OEG Royalty Agreement. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total royalty income was not affected because there were no prior period adjustments, but total royalty income was increased by Mobil sulfur royalties of $50,184. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, total royalty income was reduced by net prior period adjustments totaling ($10,192) and reflected no further increase due to the absence of current quarter Mobil sulfur royalties.


3rd Fiscal Quarter

Ended 7/31/2021

3rd Fiscal Quarter

Ended 7/31/2020

Percentage

Change

Total Royalty Income

$1,480,863

$1,399,614

+ 5.81%

Net Income

$1,363,590

$1,278,075

+ 6.69%

Distributions per Unit

$0.15

$0.11

+ 36.36%

Trust expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 3.50%, or $4,266, to $117,504 in comparison to $121,770 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Total royalty income received during the first nine months of fiscal 2021 decreased in comparison to fiscal 2020 due to lower gas sales under both the Mobil and OEG Agreements during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The comparison of the relevant periods is shown below.


Nine Months

Ended 7/31/2021

Nine Months

Ended 7/31/2020

Percentage

Change

Total Royalty Income

$3,164,461

$3,701,403

- 14.51%

Net Income

$2,673,879

$3,067,714

- 12.84%

Distributions per Unit

$0.33

$0.30

+ 10.00%

The previously declared distribution of 15 cents per unit will be paid on August 25, 2021 to owners of record as of August 13, 2021. Comprehensive details will be available in the Trust's 10-Q filing available through the SEC or the Trust's website, www.neort.com, on or about August 30, 2021. For further information, contact John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, at (732) 741-4008 or via e-mail at [email protected] The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH74835&sd=2021-08-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-european-oil-royalty-trust-announces-the-net-income-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2021-301355081.html

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH74835&Transmission_Id=202108131616PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH74835&DateId=20210813
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment