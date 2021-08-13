Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Discovery Inc, Sells Valhi Inc

New Purchases: DISCK,

DISCK, Added Positions: DIS,

DIS, Sold Out: VHI,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Discovery Inc, sells Valhi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenbrier+partners+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,848 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 436,738 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 450,000 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,968 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 242,632 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Valhi Inc. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $25.74.