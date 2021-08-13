Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Discovery Inc, Sells Valhi Inc

For the details of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenbrier+partners+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,848 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 436,738 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 450,000 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,968 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 242,632 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Valhi Inc (VHI)
Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Valhi Inc. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $25.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
