Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Buys UiPath Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Airbnb Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Airbnb Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UiPath Inc (PATH) - 4,221,009 shares, 64.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 9,186,551 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. 23andMe Holding Co (ME) - 3,649,294 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 649,293 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.79% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 6,568 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.07%. The holding were 4,221,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 3,649,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.