Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Buys UiPath Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, Airbnb Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

For the details of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disruptive+technology+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 4,221,009 shares, 64.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 9,186,551 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio.
- 23andMe Holding Co (ME) - 3,649,294 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 649,293 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.79%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 6,568 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.07%. The holding were 4,221,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 3,649,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC. Also check out:
