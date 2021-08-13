Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units

- New Purchases: ARKF, CNBS, ETHE, ONLN, PAWZ,
- Added Positions: SCHV, XLY, XLV, XLK, XLF, XHB, XBI, VLUE, VDE, TAN, SMH, ARKG, QQQ, PSCT, KOMP, IWM, ITB, IBB, ESPO, CLOU, BOTZ,
For the details of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+etf+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT) - 414,540 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 282,240 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 771,750 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 555,660 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,976,750 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $82.58, with an estimated average price of $78.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 134,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)
Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment