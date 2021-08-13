Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units

New Purchases: ARKF, CNBS, ETHE, ONLN, PAWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, ProShares Online Retail ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT) - 414,540 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 282,240 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 771,750 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 555,660 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,976,750 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $82.58, with an estimated average price of $78.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 134,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Management ETF Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.04 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.