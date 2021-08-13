Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF

New Purchases: KURE,

KURE, Added Positions: QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+fund+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,900 shares, 41.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,000 shares, 19.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.36% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 85,300 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 325,300 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 24,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC initiated holding in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.36%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.