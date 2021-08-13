Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF

For the details of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+management+fund+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,900 shares, 41.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,000 shares, 19.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.36%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 85,300 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 325,300 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 24,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
Main Management Fund Advisors LLC initiated holding in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Main Management Fund Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.36%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
