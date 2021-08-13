Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR,
- Added Positions: IWM, SPY, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, XLV, XLY, XLF, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLB, XLE, XLU, XLRE, GLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,040,139 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 2,276,934 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,265,364 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 841,254 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,784,847 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
