Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: TWTR,

TWTR, Added Positions: IWM, SPY, EFA,

IWM, SPY, EFA, Reduced Positions: XLK, XLV, XLY, XLF, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLB, XLE, XLU, XLRE, GLD,

Durango, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swan+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,040,139 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 2,276,934 shares, 18.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,265,364 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 841,254 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,784,847 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%

Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Swan Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.