ATOMVEST Ltd Buys Fiverr International

New Purchases: FVRR,

FVRR, Added Positions: UPWK, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ATOMVEST Ltd. As of 2021Q2, ATOMVEST Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATOMVEST Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atomvest+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,820,312 shares, 73.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 612,774 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 30,305 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

ATOMVEST Ltd initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $171.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 30,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.