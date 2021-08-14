ATOMVEST Ltd Buys Fiverr International

Investment company ATOMVEST Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ATOMVEST Ltd. As of 2021Q2, ATOMVEST Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATOMVEST Ltd. Also check out:
1. ATOMVEST Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATOMVEST Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATOMVEST Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATOMVEST Ltd keeps buying
For the details of ATOMVEST Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atomvest+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATOMVEST Ltd
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,820,312 shares, 73.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 612,774 shares, 21.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 30,305 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
ATOMVEST Ltd initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $171.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 30,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATOMVEST Ltd. Also check out:
1. ATOMVEST Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATOMVEST Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATOMVEST Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATOMVEST Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment