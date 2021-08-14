Corepath Wealth Partners Llc Buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

New Purchases: CDC, AOR, FATE,

CDC, AOR, FATE, Added Positions: IVV, TIP, IUSV, LQD, AGG, IWM, EFA, EFV, ISTB, EEM, IAGG, IJS, NVTA, HYG, AOA, VTV, IJR,

IVV, TIP, IUSV, LQD, AGG, IWM, EFA, EFV, ISTB, EEM, IAGG, IJS, NVTA, HYG, AOA, VTV, IJR, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Invitae Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,768 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.50% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 168,859 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 183,907 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 73,037 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 36,206 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 25,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 57,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 63.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.