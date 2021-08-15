Logo
Calling All Super Fans: Dr Pepper Reveals FANtastic Chocolate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The limited time chocolate-flavored offering will only be available via Dr Pepper's new reward program, Pepper Perks

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2021

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper is excited to announce fans can now access their latest exclusive indulgence, FANtastic Chocolate! The delectable combination of Dr Pepper and chocolate is an extra sweet treat perfect for any-size victory. However, the real victory will be securing this ultimate reward, as the limited time offering is only available while supplies last.

Dr_Pepper_FANtastic_Chocolate.jpg

Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate is a celebration of fandom and marks the introduction of the new Dr Pepper "Pepper Perks" rewards program. To access the limited time offering, consumers must scan the proof of purchase QR code on Dr Pepper purchases where they'll be prompted to create a "Pepper Perks" account. Once fans earn a qualifying amount of points, they can redeem their purchase to receive the exclusive new flavor as long as it is available. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship and redeem other Dr Pepper branded gear designed to enhance game day and cheer on our favorite college teams.

Visit www.drpepper.com to learn more about the Pepper Perks program and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

About Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Zero Sugar, Caffeine Free, Cherry and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

Dr_Pepper_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL75386&sd=2021-08-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-super-fans-dr-pepper-reveals-fantastic-chocolate-301355386.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL75386&Transmission_Id=202108150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL75386&DateId=20210815
