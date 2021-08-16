Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Sells MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, GrafTech International, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VOO, IRBT, MX, GTX, VMD, FB, KSU, NUAN, OGN, SBBP, BAMR,
- Added Positions: LTRPA,
- Reduced Positions: MCFT, BKNG, AGX, KLIC,
- Sold Out: EAF, MOMO, STLA, DISCA, MSGS, CRHM, AT, CCI, RP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prem Watsa
- Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,932,826 shares, 45.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio.
- Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55.Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.Sold Out: (CRHM)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.
