Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Sells MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, GrafTech International, Booking Holdings Inc

insider
Aug 16, 2021
Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Garrett Motion Inc, sells MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, GrafTech International, Booking Holdings Inc, Hello Group Inc, Argan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2021Q2, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 59 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Prem Watsa 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prem+watsa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prem Watsa
  1. Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,932,826 shares, 45.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $407.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 109,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)

Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Sold Out: (CRHM)

Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.



insider