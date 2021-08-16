Logo
Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Quantitative Advantage LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Advantage LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Advantage LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Advantage LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+advantage+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Advantage LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 228,901 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 177,988 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 175,657 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  4. FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT) - 192,646 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 306,809 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $173.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 192,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 100,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 202,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 240,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 85,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 185,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 125.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.659200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 97,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quantitative Advantage LLC. Also check out:

1. Quantitative Advantage LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantitative Advantage LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantitative Advantage LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantitative Advantage LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
