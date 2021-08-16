Knott David M Buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Midwest Holding Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Midwest Holding Inc, Capitol Investment Corp V, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: MITAU, MDWT, PSTH, BRPM, TWLV, GLHA, LOKM, REGN, KAIR, HZON, TMKR, INSE, ROCR, CLBR.U, AGAC, INVA, LGV, CRSP, IBER, PSTX, WARR, PRGO, TPST, ACQR, EDIT, BCAC, HCAQ, OGN, AETUF,

Syosset, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Midwest Holding Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, sells Midwest Holding Inc, Capitol Investment Corp V, Gilead Sciences Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knott David M. As of 2021Q2, Knott David M owns 144 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 3,153,300 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 300,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 497,700 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Coliseum Acquisition Corp (MITAU) - 1,485,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,600 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.

Knott David M initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M initiated holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 526,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 185.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 97,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 148.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $31.6 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $33.53.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $8.17 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $9.68.

Knott David M sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.56.