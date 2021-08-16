Knott David M Buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Midwest Holding Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Midwest Holding Inc, Capitol Investment Corp V, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: MITAU, MDWT, PSTH, BRPM, TWLV, GLHA, LOKM, REGN, KAIR, HZON, TMKR, INSE, ROCR, CLBR.U, AGAC, INVA, LGV, CRSP, IBER, PSTX, WARR, PRGO, TPST, ACQR, EDIT, BCAC, HCAQ, OGN, AETUF,
- Added Positions: CLMT, QUOT, IMVT, JPM, BFLY, MRNS, KDMN, TARA, AVDL, CNST, QURE, AUPH, JMIA, ASLN, UTHR, RLMD, ZGNX, EIGR, GLPG, CTIC, SIOX, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, ABBV, VRCA, HZNP, BMY, XBI, ALIM, TGTX, CFFN, XENE,
- Sold Out: 6YV, CAP, HZAC, FLL, BCRX, MLND, IBB, GE,
For the details of Knott David M's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knott+david+m/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Knott David M
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 3,153,300 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 300,000 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 497,700 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Coliseum Acquisition Corp (MITAU) - 1,485,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,600 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
Knott David M initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 1,485,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Midwest Holding Inc (MDWT)
Knott David M initiated holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.6, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Knott David M initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM)
Knott David M initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 526,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLV)
Knott David M initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHA)
Knott David M initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Knott David M added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Knott David M added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 185.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 97,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Knott David M added to a holding in Butterfly Network Inc by 148.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)
Knott David M added to a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)
Knott David M added to a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Knott David M added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Midwest Holding Inc (6YV)
Knott David M sold out a holding in Midwest Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $31.6 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $33.53.Sold Out: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)
Knott David M sold out a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Knott David M sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Knott David M sold out a holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $8.17 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $9.68.Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Knott David M sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51.Sold Out: Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND)
Knott David M sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Knott David M. Also check out:
