Greylock XIII GP LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Sells Sumo Logic Inc

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Greylock XIII GP LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, sells Sumo Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylock XIII GP LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greylock XIII GP LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greylock XIII GP LLC. Also check out:
1. Greylock XIII GP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greylock XIII GP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greylock XIII GP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greylock XIII GP LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Greylock XIII GP LLC
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 5,630,694 shares, 79.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,059,490 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.03%
Greylock XIII GP LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 79.06%. The holding were 5,630,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.
