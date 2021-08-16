Greylock XIII GP LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Sells Sumo Logic Inc

New Purchases: ABNB,

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, sells Sumo Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greylock XIII GP LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greylock XIII GP LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 5,630,694 shares, 79.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,059,490 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.03%

Greylock XIII GP LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 79.06%. The holding were 5,630,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.