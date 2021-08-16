Finepoint Capital LP Buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Finepoint Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Finepoint Capital LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $533 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,924,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,887,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.935100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,843,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.759100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,849,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,853,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,890,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.