Finepoint Capital LP Buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: RTPYU, REVHU, FCAX, APSG, FVIV.U, DGNU, FMAC, CRHC, CVII, SPAQ, SPAQ, SNRH, HAAC, APGB, CCV, GGPI, KAHC, GTPBU, CPARU, CCVI, GIIX, AAC, IPOF, BTNB, TMAC, SKYAU, LVRAU, FVT, YTPG, GSEV, SMIHU, DNAC, DNAB, DNAA, DNAD, BLSA, EQD, GTPA, DGNS, HLXA, BTWN, TPGS,
- Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU) - 1,924,397 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU) - 1,843,905 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX) - 1,887,092 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 1,890,924 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U) - 1,853,124 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,924,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAX)
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,887,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU)
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.935100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,843,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.759100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,849,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,853,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Finepoint Capital LP initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,890,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.
