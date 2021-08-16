Logo
OncoSec Provides Leadership Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced the establishment of a Leadership Committee consisting of three board members, Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Herbert Kim Lyerly, M.D. and Yuhang Zhao, Ph.D., MBA, to lead all development efforts, with a focus on the Company's lead asset, TAVO. Effective immediately, OncoSec's interim CEO, Mr. Brian Leuthner, will be leaving the Company. The search for a permanent CEO has been actively underway since late June 2021.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish Mr. Leuthner success in his next move," said, Dr. Dalesandro, Chair of the Board of Directors. "As we look toward the future, our team continues to focus on execution of our corporate strategy and we remain surrounded by a team of experienced oncology and cytokine experts who are committed to OncoSec and the progress the Company has made."

Dr. Margaret Dalesandro has three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries. Dr. Dalesandro previously held an executive leadership role at ImClone Systems where she contributed significantly to drug development and the sale of ImClone to Eli Lilly.

Dr. Herbert Kim Lyerly, Duke University School of Medicine, is an internationally recognized expert in cancer therapy and interleukin-12 (IL-12), and has published over 300 scientific articles and book chapters on surgery, cancer immunotherapy and novel cancer therapies.

Dr. Yuhang Zhao, received her Doctorate from Rockefeller University. She previously held positions at PaineWebber, Deloitte, and Bayer. She established Bayer's Global Development Asia organization in Beijing, which became one of Bayer's four global clinical development sites.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated
OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Company Contact
Investor Contact
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]

Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
+1-646-970-4688
[email protected]

oncosec_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA76591&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-provides-leadership-update-301356072.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA76591&Transmission_Id=202108161601PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA76591&DateId=20210816
