Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cardlytics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells , At Home Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cardlytics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells , At Home Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brightlight Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cardlytics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Select Energy Services Inc, sells , At Home Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightlight Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Brightlight Capital Management Lp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightlight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 319,345 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.45%
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 126,500 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 155,433 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 559,700 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 838,498 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 867,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 923,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 319,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,431,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Reduced: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Brightlight Capital Management Lp still held 572,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider