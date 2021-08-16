Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cardlytics Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells , At Home Group Inc

- New Purchases: GRUB, RMNI, TWCT,
- Added Positions: CDLX, MLCO, WTTR,
- Reduced Positions: HOME, PAAS,
- Sold Out: GRUB,
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 319,345 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.45%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 126,500 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio.
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 155,433 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio.
- Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 559,700 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 838,498 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 867,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 923,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 319,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,431,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Reduced: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Brightlight Capital Management Lp still held 572,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.
