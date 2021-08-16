Caz Investments Lp Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: OPEN, MACQU, ICSH, QCOM, KRP, OWL,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Silver Trust, JPMorgan Chase, Altimar Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Caz Investments Lp owns 35 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,729,336 shares, 32.92% of the total portfolio. New Position MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU) - 1,625,000 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 259,800 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 93,580 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.75% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 93,951 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.92%. The holding were 1,729,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.41%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 93,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 93,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 112.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 94,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.