Caz Investments Lp Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Caz Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Silver Trust, JPMorgan Chase, Altimar Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2021Q2, Caz Investments Lp owns 35 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caz+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP
  1. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,729,336 shares, 32.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU) - 1,625,000 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 259,800 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 93,580 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.75%
  5. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 93,951 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.92%. The holding were 1,729,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.41%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 93,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 93,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 112.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 94,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAC.U)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:

1. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAZ INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
