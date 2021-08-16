Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Repligen Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Vericel Corp, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Repligen Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Vericel Corp, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Repligen Corp, Seagen Inc, Nevro Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Vericel Corp, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkman+healthcare+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC
  1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,501,460 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
  2. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 50,458 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.78%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 52,245 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 19,613 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 94,324 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1018.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 19,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $255.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.44 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 402,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $506.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 50,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 821.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 691,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 147.84%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $439.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 18,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 120.91%. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 110,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 353,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Sold Out: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider