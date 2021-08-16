Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Repligen Corp, Seagen Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Vericel Corp, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: ISRG, RGEN, SGEN, NVRO, PTGX, HBIO, SUPN, SIEN, ALT, ANIP, TELA, NTLA, VERA, VSTM, AMAM, CALA,

ISRG, RGEN, SGEN, NVRO, PTGX, HBIO, SUPN, SIEN, ALT, ANIP, TELA, NTLA, VERA, VSTM, AMAM, CALA, Added Positions: DXCM, APEN, COO, XRAY, AVTR, UTHR, CDXS, MNKD, BCRX, ALNY, GOSS, IONS, PODD, NOTV, BLRX, CRL, SPNE, ETNB, TRIL, AXGN, IQV, XENE, CSLT, REPH, HZNP, KOD, OM, FULC, BCYC, IMUX, TLMD,

DXCM, APEN, COO, XRAY, AVTR, UTHR, CDXS, MNKD, BCRX, ALNY, GOSS, IONS, PODD, NOTV, BLRX, CRL, SPNE, ETNB, TRIL, AXGN, IQV, XENE, CSLT, REPH, HZNP, KOD, OM, FULC, BCYC, IMUX, TLMD, Reduced Positions: ACRS, VCEL, CDMO, ONCT, CTLT, ICAD, DHR, NTRA, RCUS, EDAP, KDMN, STRO, MRVI, ARPO, BCEL, SDGR, HCAT, INFU, PFMT, BBIO, XLRN, MDGL, ASLN, MTEM, KRMD, SURF,

ACRS, VCEL, CDMO, ONCT, CTLT, ICAD, DHR, NTRA, RCUS, EDAP, KDMN, STRO, MRVI, ARPO, BCEL, SDGR, HCAT, INFU, PFMT, BBIO, XLRN, MDGL, ASLN, MTEM, KRMD, SURF, Sold Out: AMGN, ARWR, NUAN, JAZZ, CRIS, HAE, ONEM, PROF, ATEC, KNSA, TPTX, PHAT, SILK, KALA, RAPT, BFLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Repligen Corp, Seagen Inc, Nevro Corp, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Vericel Corp, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Avid Bioservices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkman+healthcare+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 1,501,460 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 50,458 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.78% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 52,245 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 19,613 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 94,324 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1018.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 19,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $255.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $139.5 and $179.06, with an estimated average price of $155.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC initiated holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.44 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 402,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $506.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 50,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 821.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 691,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 147.84%. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $439.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 18,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 120.91%. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 110,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 353,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.