Insight Holdings Group, LLC Buys Monday.Com, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Pluralsight Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Monday.Com, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, WalkMe, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Insight Holdings Group, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 16,592,053 shares, 41.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 31,210,896 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 34,443,674 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. New Position WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 24,253,823 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.86%. The holding were 16,592,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.52%. The holding were 34,443,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 24,253,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,123,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 5,064,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.