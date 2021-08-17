Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) CFO David Afshar Bought $50,548 of Shares

CFO of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Afshar (insider trades) bought 5,070 shares of AVAH on 08/13/2021 at an average price of $9.97 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,548.
For the complete insider trading history of AVAH, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment