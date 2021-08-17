Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys Global E Online, Marqeta Inc, WalkMe, Sells Inspired Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: GLBE, MQ, WKME,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global E Online, Marqeta Inc, WalkMe, CarGurus Inc, sells Inspired Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vitruvian Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Vitruvian Partners LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) - 26,216,400 shares, 61.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 21,466,183 shares, 24.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,829,474 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 4,372,696 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 794,689 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.94%

Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61%. The holding were 26,216,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.56%. The holding were 21,466,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 4,372,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vitruvian Partners LLP added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 794,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vitruvian Partners LLP sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06.