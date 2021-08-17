Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys Global E Online, Marqeta Inc, WalkMe, Sells Inspired Entertainment Inc

For the details of Vitruvian Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vitruvian+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vitruvian Partners LLP
- Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) - 26,216,400 shares, 61.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 21,466,183 shares, 24.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,829,474 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 4,372,696 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 794,689 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.94%
Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61%. The holding were 26,216,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.56%. The holding were 21,466,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 4,372,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Vitruvian Partners LLP added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 794,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Vitruvian Partners LLP sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vitruvian Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Vitruvian Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vitruvian Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vitruvian Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vitruvian Partners LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment