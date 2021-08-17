7g Capital Management, Llc Buys GoDaddy Inc

Added Positions: GDDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 7g Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 7g Capital Management, Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 700,000 shares, 76.47% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 100,000 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 200,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.

7g Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.