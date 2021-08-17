7g Capital Management, Llc Buys GoDaddy Inc

Investment company 7g Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 7g Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, 7g Capital Management, Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: GDDY,
For the details of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/7g+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 700,000 shares, 76.47% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 100,000 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 200,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio.
7g Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
