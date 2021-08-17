Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, The ODP Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, General Motors Co, Thoma Bravo Advantage

- New Purchases: COMM, AEO, SMCI, JBI, JBI, HMHC, TTI, TIPT, BILL, FCX,
- Added Positions: ODP, SPR, KRA, AER, CNDT, CNR, MCFE, VG, MBI, GSM, TROX,
- Reduced Positions: GM, PRTY, ACTG,
- Sold Out: SPY, TBA, VIAC, CF, SLB, JIH, VYGR, DISCA, VNTR,
For the details of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolf+hill+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP
- Kraton Corp (KRA) - 1,096,229 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.72%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
- CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM) - 1,523,181 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 3,822,651 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 1,467,094 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 1,523,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 346,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 312,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 746,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 764,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 629.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 488,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 240.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 376,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,096,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 196.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 246,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Conduent Inc (CNDT)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,822,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,467,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.
