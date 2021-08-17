Logo
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP Buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, The ODP Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, General Motors Co, Thoma Bravo Advantage

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys CommScope Holding Co Inc, The ODP Corp, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, General Motors Co, Thoma Bravo Advantage, ViacomCBS Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolf+hill+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP
  1. Kraton Corp (KRA) - 1,096,229 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.72%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM) - 1,523,181 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 3,822,651 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
  5. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 1,467,094 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.59%
New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 1,523,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 346,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 312,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 746,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 764,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 629.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 488,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 240.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 376,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kraton Corp (KRA)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $35.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,096,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 196.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 246,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,822,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,467,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



