Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) EVP, CFO David V Elkins Sold $6.7 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Bristol-myers Squibb Company (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David V Elkins (insider trades) sold 99,691 shares of BMY on 08/12/2021 at an average price of $66.95 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.
For the complete insider trading history of BMY, click here.
