Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights

“During the second quarter and year to date, we made important progress towards advancing PT00114 into the clinic, in order to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders which afflict a growing patient population,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Chairman of Protagenic Therapeutics. “We have a clear clinical path toward major indications. We anticipate rapid efficacy and safety readouts in the first half of 2022.”

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • Q4 2021: Re-filing of IND application for PT00114
  • Q1 2022: Initiation of Phase I/IIa study for PT00114
  • 1H 2022: Initial Data Readout of Phase I/IIa study

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Research and development expense totaled approximately $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $0.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • General and administrative expense was approximately $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $0.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • On April 29, 2021, the company closed on an underwritten public offering of 3,180,000 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. Each unit was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $4.98 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The common stock and warrants comprising the units separated upon closing of the offering and were issued separately.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.9 million.
  • As of August 16, 2021, the Company had approximately 16.6 million common shares outstanding.

Select Financial Information

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., and Subsidiary
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Current Assets
(In U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

June 30,December 31,
20212020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash$11,932,973$671,091
Prepaid expenses129,167208,156
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS12,062,140879,247
TOTAL ASSETS$12,062,140$879,247


Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended
June 30,		For the six months ended
June 30,
2021202020212020
OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Research and development140,59252,008732,943117,967
General and administrative1,168,241436,9351,782,080891,712
TOTAL OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES1,308,833488,9432,515,0231,009,679
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS(1,308,833)(488,943)(2,515,023)(1,009,679)
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest income22793232477
Interest expense(239,190)(54,944)(323,127)(93,930)
Change in fair value of derivative liability-(23,560)83,67037,189
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)(238,963)(78,411)(239,225)(56,264)
LOSS BEFORE TAX(1,547,796)(567,354)(2,754,248)(1,065,943)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE----
NET LOSS$(1,547,796)$(567,354)$(2,754,248)$(1,065,943)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Other Comprehensive Loss - net of tax
Foreign exchange translation income (loss)4821,084973(1,335)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(1,547,314)$(566,270)$(2,753,275)$(1,067,278)
Net loss per common share - Basic and Diluted$(0.11)$(0.06)$(0.22)$(0.10)
Weighted average common shares - Basic and Diluted14,487,27710,261,41912,488,90610,261,419

See accompanying notes to these unaudited consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC August 16, 2021

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( PTIX) is a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company endeavoring to develop first-in-class neuro-active peptides into human therapeutics to treat several stress related disorders. For more information, visit http://www.protagenic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Protagenic Therapeutics’ product candidates and pre-clinical development and clinical trial plans and activities. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the pre-clinical testing and eventual clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical and clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; and the other factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Protagenic Therapeutics cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Protagenic undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Analyst Contact:
Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
213-260-4342
[email protected]

Media Contact:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMDQ4MyM0MzYyMzM0IzUwMDA0OTE2MA==
Protagenic-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment