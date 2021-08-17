Lion Announces Strategic Partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology to Jointly Innovate Metaverse AI Tool

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), today announced its latest strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. ("Dawa Technology"). Through this partnership, the two companies will jointly innovate and develop the Metaverse AI tool – "Cloud Production Platform", establishing a new form of digital market and establish a leading position in the construction and development of the Metaverse field.

Dawa Technology is one of China's largest communities for VR, AR, XR developers and content creators, that gathers veteran researchers, developers, creators and project operation teams. Committed to becoming the most important support platform of the world's Metaverse development, Dawa Technology has developed more than 100 virtual idols and owns several of the most advanced digital video studios in China, including Asia's largest indoor motion capture studio that allows XR shooting, which is equipped with the world's top Vicon motion-capture system and leading LED technology. Dawa Technology owns cutting-edge technology in areas that include virtual idols, VR, virtual production, digital twins and other virtual technologies, as well as digital avatars, real-time visual effects, and AI creation tools, which are all necessary advanced technologies and components for the construction of Metaverse AI.

Qi Lu, founder and chairman of Dawa Technology, commented, "The Metaverse AI tool will solve a series of pain points in the construction of the Metaverse field, making the construction of the virtual world faster and more convenient. The 1.0 version of the cloud production platform will have core functions such as virtual asset management, film production pipelines, business systems, social systems, online education, and collaborative development. This will provide professional and complete new era digital content production solutions for individual users, institutions, and enterprises who intend to accelerate their entry into the Metaverse ecosystem. This cooperation will effectively promote the development of related businesses by leveraging the strong platform strength of Lion Group. We intend to use the complementary advantages between both parties to achieve breakthroughs in the field of creation of the Metaverse, and embrace the future together."

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), Chief Executive Officer of Lion commented, "Metaverse represents a large potential market for Lion. Our cooperation with Dawa Technology to develop the Metaverse AI tool represents an important step of our entry into the Metaverse field. The Metaverse AI tool is fundamental to the creation and continuous growth of the Metaverse field. We believe this reshaped virtual world of human cognition has strong practical guiding significance and commercial value. We believe the value of the Metaverse production platform will grow rapidly over time. Concurrently, developments in the field of blockchain technology and NFT will also play a key role in shaping the Metaverse. Earlier this year, we independently developed and operated the cross-chain high-expansion NFT one-stop trading platform Meta World, which was also one of the important layouts for the innovation and development of the Metaverse field. In the future, we intend to continue our efforts to develop future industries related to Metaverse."

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return swap (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. Additionally, Lion has developed a professional, experienced SPAC sponsorship team to help guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion and its shareholders. Lion is also committed to building the world's leading one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and entering the metaverse space through blockchain technology. Additional information about the company may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Lion's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the business combination and the timing of the completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the control of Lion and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the post-acquisition company's ADSs on NASDAQ following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the business combination; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lion may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") made by Lion. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

