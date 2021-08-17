BOTS Issues Update on its Cybersecurity Products
San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today issues an update on its cybersecurity products. Safe Secure Messenger
- Soft Launch scheduled for September 1st, 2021
- Available for web platforms, desktop and mobile app versions are in the works
- ASE & RIPEMD encryption
- Custom cipher can only be decrypted by the keyholder
- Messages disappear after sending
- Private and group voice and video calls, with no participant limit
- Send files of any size, there are no limits on the size of uploaded files
- Protects websites from unauthorized intrusion
- Filters the network flow through Layer4 TCP and Layer7 HTTP
- Protects websites from DDoS, brute-fords, parsing, parsing and fuser (search for hidden files) attacks
- Option to use the built-in lists of IP addresses (white and black), add and remove any IP address
- Attractive user interfaces (command line interface as well as web user interface)
