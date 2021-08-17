Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Opera, Sells Tetra Technologies Inc, Allot, RiceBran Technologies

- New Purchases: CLGN, CLGN, OPRA, MGNI, VERO, EXTN, PCYG,
- Added Positions: GSIT, ESGC, QMCO, ENZ, ARDS, SWIR,
- Reduced Positions: ALLT, RIBT,
- Sold Out: TTI, ATEN,
- New Purchases: CLGN, CLGN, OPRA, MGNI, VERO, EXTN, PCYG,
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) - 563,030 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,878,211 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.48%
- Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 500,238 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.28%
- Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,886,771 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.95%. The holding were 563,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Opera Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 581,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Opera Ltd (OPRA)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Opera Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 581,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Venus Concept Inc (VERO)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Venus Concept Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 881,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exterran Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 468,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.38 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,878,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.521375. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.798300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 272,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.4 and $4.34, with an estimated average price of $3.28.Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $9.68.
