Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing of $60.0 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share). Bridgewater also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 360,000 additional depositary shares. The depositary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BWBBP” and are expected to begin trading within 30 days.

The net proceeds to Bridgewater from the offering were approximately $57.8 million, after the deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Bridgewater intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness.

Dividends will be payable on the Series A Preferred Stock if, as and when declared by Bridgewater’s Board of Directors on a non-cumulative basis on March 1st, June 1st, September 1st and December 1st of each year, commencing on December 1, 2021, at a per annum rate of 5.875%.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the lead book-running manager and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC acted as joint lead book-running manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering of the depositary shares is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, can be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting D.A. Davidson & Co. at 8 Third Street North, Great Falls, MT 59401, or by emailing [email protected], or calling 1-800-332-5915; or by contacting Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC at 500 W. Madison Ave, Suite 450, Chicago IL 60661, or by emailing [email protected], or by calling (312) 521-1638.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.2 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including but not limited to statements about the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and other matters.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005824r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005824/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment