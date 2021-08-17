Greenspring Associates, LLC Buys Bright Health Group Inc, WalkMe, Xometry Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, FinVolution Group

New Purchases: BHG, WKME, XMTR, PATH, SMAR, ARQT, PGNY, SFIX, ZEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bright Health Group Inc, WalkMe, Xometry Inc, UiPath Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, FinVolution Group, Pulmonx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenspring Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Greenspring Associates, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 43,595,931 shares, 50.59% of the total portfolio. New Position WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 10,366,855 shares, 20.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Xometry Inc (XMTR) - 2,768,466 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. New Position UiPath Inc (PATH) - 1,842,177 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. New Position NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,573,357 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.59%. The holding were 43,595,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.51%. The holding were 10,366,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.39 and $87.39, with an estimated average price of $87.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.36%. The holding were 2,768,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 1,842,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $37.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Greenspring Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in FinVolution Group by 51.77%. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Greenspring Associates, LLC still held 12,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.