Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Wix.com, Proofpoint Inc, Webster Financial Corp

New Purchases: MIME, FTCH, LNN, PETQ, KBR, ECHO,

MIME, FTCH, LNN, PETQ, KBR, ECHO, Added Positions: AEPPL, DCUE, DTP, NEEPP, NEEPP, NET, DOCU, SOLN, CRWD, PAGS, ZS, PRO, RNG, COUP, VRT, BYND, LSCC, MPWR, FEYE, DECK, MODN, TW, SLAB, SWT, KEYS, CRSP, AQUA, CHGG, SEER, NUVA, AYX, DNLI, ADPT, SYNA, DXCM, PING, EEFT, DOV, HZNP, EVOP, POWI, FATE, CYBR, PODD, EQX, INOV, SIVB, FRC, EWBC, RARE, FLOW,

AEPPL, DCUE, DTP, NEEPP, NEEPP, NET, DOCU, SOLN, CRWD, PAGS, ZS, PRO, RNG, COUP, VRT, BYND, LSCC, MPWR, FEYE, DECK, MODN, TW, SLAB, SWT, KEYS, CRSP, AQUA, CHGG, SEER, NUVA, AYX, DNLI, ADPT, SYNA, DXCM, PING, EEFT, DOV, HZNP, EVOP, POWI, FATE, CYBR, PODD, EQX, INOV, SIVB, FRC, EWBC, RARE, FLOW, Reduced Positions: WBS, DKNG, GSHD, MRTX, IOVA, TXG, GLD, ITT, ASGN, HELE, SPLK, ETSY,

WBS, DKNG, GSHD, MRTX, IOVA, TXG, GLD, ITT, ASGN, HELE, SPLK, ETSY, Sold Out: WIX, PFPT, MCHP, QRVO, TNET, EBS, MGNI, CDAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Wix.com, Proofpoint Inc, Webster Financial Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pier+88+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 146,416 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL) - 305,469 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.46% Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 140,610 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.81% Southern Co (SOLN) - 249,022 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86% DTE Energy Co (DTP) - 252,765 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.16%

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 41,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Lindsay Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.86 and $174.08, with an estimated average price of $164.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 118.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 305,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.13 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $102.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 140,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.43 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 252,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 159,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 159,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 896.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 28,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.