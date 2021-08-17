Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Wix.com, Proofpoint Inc, Webster Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Sells Wix.com, Proofpoint Inc, Webster Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Wix.com, Proofpoint Inc, Webster Financial Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pier+88+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
  1. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 146,416 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  2. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL) - 305,469 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.46%
  3. Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 140,610 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.81%
  4. Southern Co (SOLN) - 249,022 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86%
  5. DTE Energy Co (DTP) - 252,765 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.16%
New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $46.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 41,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lindsay Corp (LNN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Lindsay Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.86 and $174.08, with an estimated average price of $164.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 118.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 305,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.13 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $101.22. The stock is now traded at around $102.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 140,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.43 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 252,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 159,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 159,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 896.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 28,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider