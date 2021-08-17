Altium Capital Management LP Buys Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sells Progenity Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc

New Purchases: XTNT, KLR, CHAQ, PALI, ECOR, MBTC, CERS, BCTX, IMTX, INSP, EUCR, NTRA, IGMS, NSTG, CELC, KRMD, CRDF, TBPH, XENE, AHAC, TMPM, LSAQ, SRGA, RGNX, FULC, GRTX, CARA, TARS, GIWWU, LAAAU, JYAC, FSII, HCAQ, EYES, CVRX, KRBP, PRTG, ACET, VINC, ELOX, TWND, AJAX, ACHV, ARYD, BLSA, FMAC, OMEG, IRTC, COCP, INMB, HEPA, VLON, MITAU, TKNO, CLBR.U, IKT, RCAT, SNCR, HSAQ, BTTR,

XTNT, KLR, CHAQ, PALI, ECOR, MBTC, CERS, BCTX, IMTX, INSP, EUCR, NTRA, IGMS, NSTG, CELC, KRMD, CRDF, TBPH, XENE, AHAC, TMPM, LSAQ, SRGA, RGNX, FULC, GRTX, CARA, TARS, GIWWU, LAAAU, JYAC, FSII, HCAQ, EYES, CVRX, KRBP, PRTG, ACET, VINC, ELOX, TWND, AJAX, ACHV, ARYD, BLSA, FMAC, OMEG, IRTC, COCP, INMB, HEPA, VLON, MITAU, TKNO, CLBR.U, IKT, RCAT, SNCR, HSAQ, BTTR, Added Positions: CTIC, SYRS, ALDX, MEIP, CRNX, ARQT, CSTL, KDNY, INSM, HAE, CTMX, AGLE, PTGX, GMED, CLDX, PROF, IMVT, VREX, STIM, EYPT, BLU, XENT, CRIS, RNA, YMTX, CCAC, ADMS,

CTIC, SYRS, ALDX, MEIP, CRNX, ARQT, CSTL, KDNY, INSM, HAE, CTMX, AGLE, PTGX, GMED, CLDX, PROF, IMVT, VREX, STIM, EYPT, BLU, XENT, CRIS, RNA, YMTX, CCAC, ADMS, Reduced Positions: RYTM, IFRX, VSTM, NVRO, ACEV, CDNA, OCUL, AUPH, PODD, TVTX, SIEN, LNTH, VRCA, EPIX, CYTK, KALV, MORF, INFI, ONCT,

RYTM, IFRX, VSTM, NVRO, ACEV, CDNA, OCUL, AUPH, PODD, TVTX, SIEN, LNTH, VRCA, EPIX, CYTK, KALV, MORF, INFI, ONCT, Sold Out: PROG, SNDX, STRO, CLSN, FBRX, HARP, ARYA, CNST, TFFP, NBEV, AHACU, ITCI, NUVA, GMTX, CFMS, OCUP, WVE, PXS, CALA, CHRS, MGTA, LCY, SLRX, BWAY, XGN, CMLF, LRMR, VRAY, CBIO, VERB, GNPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, CTI BioPharma Corp, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp, Palisade Bio Inc, sells Progenity Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Celsion Corp, Forte Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Altium Capital Management LP owns 134 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altium Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altium+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

1847 Goedeker Inc (GOEDWS) - 6,886,600 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) - 8,292,602 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 282,445 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) - 533,033 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.28% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 864,020 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.60%

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.38 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 8,292,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 640,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.970200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 753,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palisade Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.49 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $2.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,824,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in electroCore Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $0.917300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nocturne Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp by 524.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 3,678,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 749.98%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,076,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 57.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 864,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 186.49%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $2.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,828,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 533,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc by 102.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 231,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Progenity Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.11.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Celsion Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.21.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $19.15.