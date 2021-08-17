Logo
Altium Capital Management LP Buys Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sells Progenity Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Altium Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, Kaleyra Inc, CTI BioPharma Corp, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp, Palisade Bio Inc, sells Progenity Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Celsion Corp, Forte Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Altium Capital Management LP owns 134 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altium Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altium+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altium Capital Management LP
  1. 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOEDWS) - 6,886,600 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) - 8,292,602 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 282,445 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50%
  4. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) - 533,033 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.28%
  5. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 864,020 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.60%
New Purchase: Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.38 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 8,292,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 640,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp (CHAQ)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.970200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 753,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palisade Bio Inc (PALI)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Palisade Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.49 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $2.472000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,824,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: electroCore Inc (ECOR)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in electroCore Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $0.917300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nocturne Acquisition Corp (MBTC)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nocturne Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in CTI BioPharma Corp by 524.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 3,678,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 749.98%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,076,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc by 57.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 864,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 186.49%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $2.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,828,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 533,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc by 102.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 231,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Progenity Inc (PROG)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Progenity Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.11.

Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.

Sold Out: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Sold Out: Celsion Corp (CLSN)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Celsion Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.21.

Sold Out: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $35.95.

Sold Out: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $19.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altium Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Altium Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altium Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altium Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altium Capital Management LP keeps buying
