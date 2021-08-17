Nut Tree Capital Management, LP Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Sells EPR Properties, Herc Holdings Inc, Clipper Realty Inc

New Purchases: AVAH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, sells EPR Properties, Herc Holdings Inc, Clipper Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 1,400,000 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) - 7,110,734 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 3,300,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 5,000,000 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 2,912,300 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Clipper Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.35 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.1.