Nut Tree Capital Management, LP Buys Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, Sells EPR Properties, Herc Holdings Inc, Clipper Realty Inc

- New Purchases: AVAH,
- Added Positions: BRSP, LAUR,
- Reduced Positions: EPR, STAR, CSTM,
- Sold Out: HRI, CLPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nut Tree Capital Management, LP
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 1,400,000 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) - 7,110,734 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 3,300,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 5,000,000 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio.
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 2,912,300 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio.
Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83.Sold Out: Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR)
Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Clipper Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.35 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.1.
