Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Full-Service Branch in Washingtonville, Ohio

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOOSTER, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Washingtonville, Ohio located at 795 Main West Street. The full-service branch opened on August 16, 2021.

To celebrate, a grand opening event will take place 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Festivities include lunch items, fun prizes and giveaways. Members of the Chamber of Commerce, bank leadership and others will be in attendance.

This will be Wayne Savings Community Bank’s first branch in Columbiana County. As a full-service bank, Wayne Savings will offer Washingtonville and the surrounding communities in-branch solutions, as well as online and digital solutions to help address customer banking preferences. The branch will provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services.

“We are excited for the opportunity to grow in the Washingtonville and surrounding communities while also expanding our presence into Columbiana County,” said Wayne Savings Community Bank’s Executive Chair, Mark Witmer. “We are here to serve the many small to mid-size businesses seeking a community bank that can help find the right banking solutions to meet their unique needs. Our exceptional service includes personal attention, competitive pricing and local decision making.”

Branch Manager, Jesse Dailey and Commercial Lender, Jim Rhodes are ready to serve both personal and business banking customers at the Washingtonville branch. Lobby hours will be:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg and Washingtonville, Ohio.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Factors which could result in material variations include, but are not limited to; changes in interest rates which could affect net interest margins and net interest income; competitive factors which could affect net interest income and noninterest income; changes in demand for loans, deposits and other financial services in the Company's market area; changes in asset quality, general economic conditions as well as other factors discussed in the companies communications to shareholders. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

CONTACT PERSON:James R. (Jay) VanSickle II
President & Chief Executive Officer
(330) 264-5767
